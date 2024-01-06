Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,594 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.26.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

