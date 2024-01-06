Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Trimmed by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO stock opened at $430.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $348.74 and a 12-month high of $438.84. The company has a market cap of $344.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

