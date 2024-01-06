Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,805. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

