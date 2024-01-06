Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $618.43 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $636.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $587.08 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.