Veracity Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $189.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.89 and a 200 day moving average of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.