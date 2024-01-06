Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

