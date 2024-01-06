Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $286.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.75 by ($0.56). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $371.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $5.7115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $227.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

