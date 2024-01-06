Veracity Capital LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,656 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

