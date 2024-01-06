Veracity Capital LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.