Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $15.49 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

