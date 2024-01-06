Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,804,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,040,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

