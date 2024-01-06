Veracity Capital LLC Sells 80,909 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,909 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Ambev by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

