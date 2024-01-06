Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,083 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,984,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,084. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

