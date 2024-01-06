Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.00. 1,874,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,234. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $305.09. The company has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.