Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 223.0% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $656.01. 2,200,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,930. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $462.22 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,878,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

