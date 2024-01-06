Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.73. 6,618,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,294,731. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

