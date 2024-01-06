Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.65.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.42. 2,344,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,536. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.22. The company has a market capitalization of $393.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

