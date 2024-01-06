Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $56.38 million and $2.45 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,756.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00149052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.80 or 0.00538903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.56 or 0.00350936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00192746 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.