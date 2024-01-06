voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 51.95% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

