Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.

WBA stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

