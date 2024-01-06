Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $45.58 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00079490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00027573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001474 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,523,535 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

