Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Sets New 12-Month High at $385.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 385 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.84), with a volume of 72738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.84).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £303.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,572.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 339.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 308.97.

In other Warpaint London news, insider Neil Rodol sold 105,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.14), for a total value of £342,101.50 ($435,631.61). Insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

