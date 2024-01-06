Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54.70 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54.70 ($0.70). 870,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 828,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.10 ($0.69).

Watkin Jones Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Insider Activity at Watkin Jones

In other news, insider Sarah Sergeant acquired 20,000 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,404.43). Insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.