Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Jon Blotner Sells 5,186 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 5,186 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $286,422.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,643.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $181,400.00.

Wayfair Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of W opened at $55.32 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on W. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wayfair

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 43.5% in the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,482,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $10,369,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 60,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.