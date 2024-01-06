WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 1,210 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $294.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

