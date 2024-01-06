WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

