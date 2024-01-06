Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,000 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,062,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,576,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

