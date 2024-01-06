West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 3.1% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WST traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,109. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.66 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.48.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

