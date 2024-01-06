Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Purchased by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 399,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,199 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 25.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 83,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,424. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.45.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $77.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

