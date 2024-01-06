Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 232 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $430.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $348.74 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

