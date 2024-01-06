WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFRGet Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.29 and last traded at $50.29. Approximately 2,739,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,909,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,177,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881,628 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the second quarter worth about $364,851,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 256.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,995,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,212,000 after buying an additional 6,470,870 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 2,042.3% during the second quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 5,453,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,441,000 after buying an additional 5,199,330 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,868,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,500,000 after buying an additional 4,616,371 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

