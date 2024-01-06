WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $44.91. 24,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.10.
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95.
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.