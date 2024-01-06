WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $44.91. 24,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFHY. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,866,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,603,000 after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 25.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 121,282 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 33.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 223,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 56,093 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 576.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 122,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

