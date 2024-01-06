Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 16000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Xander Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$563,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Xander Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.