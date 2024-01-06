Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO James M. Rallo Sells 4,404 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Rallo sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $148,679.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XMTR stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $41.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 56.0% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 245.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,504,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 832,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

