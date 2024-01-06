XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $78.10 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $78.10 million and $1.10 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,925.20 or 1.00020352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011564 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010747 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00181907 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000058 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00588818 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,075,990.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.