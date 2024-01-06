Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.84.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.