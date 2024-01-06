ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 24,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 60,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

ZK International Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZK International Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Free Report) by 207.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ZK International Group worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

