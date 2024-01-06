Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $66.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $66,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 12,261,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,875,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

