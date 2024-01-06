Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,856 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $45,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $303.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,234. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $305.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

