Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 166,922 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,671,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,922 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,550,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,683,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

