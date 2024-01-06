Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $109,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

