2,357 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE APO traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $94.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $96.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

