374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

374Water Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of SCWO opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.24. 374Water has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. 374Water had a negative net margin of 406.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWO. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 374Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in 374Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in 374Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in 374Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in 374Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

374Water, Inc offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

