42-coin Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (42)

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $53.14 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 42-coin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for about $39,801.77 or 0.90185112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00147388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002217 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

