468 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DFS traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $111.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,859. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

