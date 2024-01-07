5,111 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Unity Software by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Shares of U stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 370,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,378,366.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 995,754 shares of company stock worth $28,603,404. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

