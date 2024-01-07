51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of COE stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

