51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of COE stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.
Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
