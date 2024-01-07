5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.46

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.46 and traded as high as C$3.62. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 35,903 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James upgraded 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.
5N Plus Stock Performance
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$84.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.25 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, research analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2883295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
