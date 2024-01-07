761 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Purchased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

VTWO opened at $78.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $82.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

