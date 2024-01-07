Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,013 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Accenture were worth $59,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.62. 1,509,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,627. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

